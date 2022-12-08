Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Gap Down to $23.09

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.09, but opened at $22.26. Replimune Group shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 2,094 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts have issued reports on REPL shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Replimune Group to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.12 and a current ratio of 16.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.86.
Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.
