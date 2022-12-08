Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0923 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0923 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $92.25 million and approximately $902,451.51 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00010783 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00036347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00047296 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005854 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021223 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00239595 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0907302 USD and is down -3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $1,550,524.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.