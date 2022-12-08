Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 8th (AAUKF, AMP, APP, ARZGF, AVB, BBD, BMWYY, CASY, CCF, CDMGF)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, December 8th:

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a sell rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $30.30 target price on the stock.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $187.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $197.00.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Chase (NYSE:CCF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue from a buy rating to a reduce rating.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00.

Euroapi (OTCMKTS:EAPIF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has €24.20 ($25.47) price target on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00.

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $2.80 target price on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating.

London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $71.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $70.00.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$5.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.00.

Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) was downgraded by analysts at Pi Financial to a neutral rating. They currently have C$5.75 target price on the stock.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $59.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $65.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $94.00.

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Nexity (OTCMKTS:NNXXY) was downgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a buy rating to an accumulate rating. Gordon Haskett currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $86.00 target price on the stock.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $110.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

Poste Italiane (OTCMKTS:PITAF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $9.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $11.00.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$6.50.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

