ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.90

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $0.94. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 126,657 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RWLK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 49,478 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,066.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,565,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,789,059.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 570,286 shares of company stock worth $506,713. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

