Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.84 billion-$3.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.87 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.60 EPS.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.70. 1,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,635. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.16. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Several analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.