Robert W. Baird Trims Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Target Price to $180.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $205.97.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.5 %

Zscaler stock opened at $114.24 on Monday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $111.47 and a 12 month high of $332.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Zscaler by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,873,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Zscaler by 1,278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after acquiring an additional 421,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

