Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,693.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $23.74.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,374,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572,799 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 33,556,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,476 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,352,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,397,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,691,000 after purchasing an additional 472,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares during the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

