Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 333,029 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,693.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Robinhood Markets Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.59. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $23.74.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
