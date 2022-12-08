Rocket Pool ETH Tops 24-Hour Volume of $987,345.35 (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for about $1,358.14 or 0.07933459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $144.76 million and approximately $987,345.35 worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $943.25 or 0.05557627 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.89 or 0.00511976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,193.87 or 0.30602293 BTC.

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 3,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,585 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/www.reddit.com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 3,807 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,316.06412837 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,513,783.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

