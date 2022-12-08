Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) CEO Sells $2,275,360.87 in Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $254.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 59.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.56.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

