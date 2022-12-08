Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Price Target Raised to GBX 330 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($3.90) to GBX 330 ($4.02) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RTOXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rotork from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 310 ($3.78) to GBX 350 ($4.27) in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Rotork Trading Up 3.5 %

OTCMKTS RTOXF traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,234. Rotork has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

About Rotork

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

