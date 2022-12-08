Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.53. 1,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 530,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ROVR. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rover Group to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.22.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group Trading Down 9.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $814.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day moving average of $4.25.

Insider Activity at Rover Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total transaction of $80,103.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,327,571.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $124,056.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,475 shares of company stock worth $219,782 in the last 90 days. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,870,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,222,000. StepStone Group LP raised its stake in shares of Rover Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. StepStone Group LP now owns 3,038,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,533,000 after buying an additional 643,394 shares in the last quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rover Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cross Creek Advisors LLC now owns 943,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after buying an additional 116,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.