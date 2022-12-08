Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RY opened at $96.63 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

