Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.
Royce Value Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. Royce Value Trust has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $19.84.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
