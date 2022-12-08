Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Royce Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. Royce Value Trust has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Royce Value Trust in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 123.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Royce Value Trust by 56.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

