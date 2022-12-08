Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.09

Shares of Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 91611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.24.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Rubellite Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Rubellite Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.56.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.04. The company has a market cap of C$107.99 million and a PE ratio of 6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

