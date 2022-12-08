Rune 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $80.00 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rune token can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00007993 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $26,446.84 and $80.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rune Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official website for Rune is rune.game. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.34607941 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars.

