Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,557,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,219,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,942,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,341,000 after purchasing an additional 414,841 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,824,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,762,000 after purchasing an additional 256,288 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE RYAN opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.39 and a beta of 0.54. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 86,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,458,771 shares in the company, valued at $252,990,060.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 86,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,375,592.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,458,771 shares in the company, valued at $252,990,060.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 288,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,020,333.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,508,548.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,044,848 shares of company stock valued at $39,211,853. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

