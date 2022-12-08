S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Down 2.9%

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 184 ($2.24) and last traded at GBX 185.20 ($2.26). 699,404 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,244,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.80 ($2.33).
Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.78) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 182.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 187.07. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -17.18.
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
