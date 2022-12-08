Safestay (LON:SSTY) Trading Down 3.2%

Safestay plc (LON:SSTY – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.75 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.18). Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 39,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.19).

Safestay Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.05.

Safestay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safestay plc operates and develops traveller accommodation under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. The company provides overnight hostel accommodation services and owns properties. It also provides ancillary goods and services, such as food and beverage, and merchandise. Safestay plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.