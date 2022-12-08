Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 926,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $152,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 300,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $63,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 200,622 shares of company stock valued at $30,523,135. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.75. 186,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,821,985. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.02 and a fifty-two week high of $270.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $130.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 466.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.61.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.