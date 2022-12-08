Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Lessened by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,202 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Salesforce by 17.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 300,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $63,828,000 after purchasing an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $130.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.83 and its 200-day moving average is $163.61. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.02 and a 52-week high of $270.57. The company has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Salesforce from $273.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,442,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,622 shares of company stock valued at $30,523,135 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

