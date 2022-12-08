Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SZGPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.58) to €34.00 ($35.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €19.60 ($20.63) to €20.50 ($21.58) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €33.30 ($35.05) to €30.50 ($32.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. Salzgitter has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.47.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

