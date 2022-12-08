SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Trading Down 9.6%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) was down 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.18 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 15,970 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 863,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $653.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 68.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SD. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 28.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 91,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

