SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SAP from €130.00 ($136.84) to €135.00 ($142.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 61,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $287,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SAP by 47.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.13. SAP has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $141.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. SAP had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Analysts expect that SAP will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

