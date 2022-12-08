SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.58. 80 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

SBI Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05.

About SBI

(Get Rating)

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business; Asset Management Business; Investment Business, Crypto-Asset Business and Non-financial Business segments. The company offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX margin trading; online securities; exchange and transaction services related to digital assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.