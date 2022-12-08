SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock Position Raised by Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,724,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,840 shares during the quarter. SciPlay makes up about 0.6% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd owned 1.35% of SciPlay worth $24,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCPL. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,722,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 805,940 shares in the last quarter. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SciPlay by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 455,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SciPlay by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after buying an additional 340,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $15.82 on Thursday. SciPlay Co. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $16.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.54 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SciPlay Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCPL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SciPlay to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SciPlay to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SciPlay to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

SciPlay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

