Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Holdings Increased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 243.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,720 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 34,095 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,150. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.69. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

