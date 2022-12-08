Scott David Miller Purchases 2,700 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Stock

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of PYCR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 592,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,708. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paycor HCM from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycor HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Paycor HCM

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,403 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 72.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 14.6% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,456,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,394,000 after buying an additional 185,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Paycor HCM by 47.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.