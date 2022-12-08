Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Seaboard Co. (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 41 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 481 shares.The stock last traded at $3,776.00 and had previously closed at $3,752.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Seaboard Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,763.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,856.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.46.
Seaboard Company Profile
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seaboard (SEB)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.