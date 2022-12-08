Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Seaboard Co. (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 41 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 481 shares.The stock last traded at $3,776.00 and had previously closed at $3,752.13.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seaboard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,763.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,856.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Seaboard ( NYSE:SEB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $125.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

