Seele-N 24 Hour Volume Hits $651,254.89 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 23% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market cap of $53.10 million and $651,254.89 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00232907 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $668,376.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

