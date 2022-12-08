Seele-N (SEELE) Price Down 21.9% This Week

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 8th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $53.86 million and $609,169.98 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00232907 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $668,376.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

