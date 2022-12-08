SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SentinelOne Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,982. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on S. William Blair began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.84.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $32,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,350.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $513,457. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter worth $56,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 35.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 43.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Further Reading

