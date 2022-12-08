SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. SentinelOne updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.9 %

S stock opened at $13.97 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $58,189.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,920.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $176,051.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $58,189.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,920.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,666 shares of company stock worth $513,457 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on S shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

