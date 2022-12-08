SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Trading 9.4% Higher

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.28. 151,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,328,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

S has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.84.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Up 8.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.40% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $176,051.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,820,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock valued at $513,457. 7.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 195,601 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.