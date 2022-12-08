Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.73

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.73 and traded as high as $1.85. Sharp shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 83,602 shares trading hands.

Sharp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Sharp

(Get Rating)

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.