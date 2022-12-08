Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Up 4.6%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 203,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,460,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.03 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $210,158.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,372,242.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 640,710 shares of company stock valued at $14,348,505. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

