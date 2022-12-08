Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP) Senior Officer Sells C$67,458.83 in Stock

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total transaction of C$67,458.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,101,524.14.

On Friday, December 2nd, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 2,436 shares of Shopify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.48, for a total value of C$144,899.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,309 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.70, for a total value of C$161,148.37.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at C$52.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$62.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$45.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of C$33.00 and a one year high of C$194.50.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

