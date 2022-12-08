Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.63

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as high as $1.63. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 10,853 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Siebert Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $53.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.04 and a beta of -0.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

