Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.89

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$10.89 and last traded at C$10.95, with a volume of 475736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SIA shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.75.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$798.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.78, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 301.94%.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

