Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Sierra Wireless Price Performance

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,156. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.71. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $30.97.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.15). Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $166.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.30 million. Analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at about $63,924,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,750,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,199,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,982,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

