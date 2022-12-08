Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $152.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $223.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SBNY. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.43.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY stock opened at $116.99 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $113.45 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

