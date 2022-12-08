Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.40-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77-7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.79 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.40-$12.00 EPS.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.13. 2,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,867. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $98.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.18.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

SIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.00.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,156,685.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,389 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after purchasing an additional 192,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 69,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.