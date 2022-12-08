Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 414.47% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance
SLN stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $558.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.01.
About Silence Therapeutics
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
