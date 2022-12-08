Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 414.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

SLN stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. Silence Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $558.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silence Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,820 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 127,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 101,208 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300,875 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,508,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 841,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

