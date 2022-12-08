Silence Therapeutics plc Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Silence Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.10) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Silence Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

NASDAQ SLN opened at $15.55 on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $16,742,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,669,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 205,815 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 79,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 50,820 shares during the period. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

