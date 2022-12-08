Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (OTCMKTS:SDPNF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad Stock Performance

Shares of SDPNF opened at $0.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. Sime Darby Plantation Berhad has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89.

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad Company Profile

Sime Darby Plantation Berhad operates as an integrated plantation company in Malaysian and internationally. The company operates through Upstream Malaysia, Upstream Indonesia, Upstream Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, Downstream, and Other Operations segments. It is involved in the development, cultivation, and management of oil palm, rubber, and sugarcane plantation estates; milling of fresh fruit bunches into crude palm oil and palm kernel (PK); processing and sale of rubber and sugarcane; and cattle rearing and beef production activities.

