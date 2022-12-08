SIMEC Atlantis Energy (LON:SAE) Trading Up 17.9%

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited (LON:SAE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 17.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). 3,648,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 5,595,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £11.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 662.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.75.

About SIMEC Atlantis Energy

SIMEC Atlantis Energy Limited engages in the design, construction, installation, testing, operation, and maintenance of power projects in the United Kingdom and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Turbine and Engineering Service, and Project Development. It is involved in the tidal power generation; designs, supply, and maintenance of tidal turbines and subsea connection equipment; hydro development; and provision of offshore and onshore construction services.

