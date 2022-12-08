Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO – Get Rating) were down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 4,124 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 9,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO – Get Rating) by 149.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 3.15% of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

