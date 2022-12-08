SLR Investment Corp. (SLRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

SLR Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 97.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.8%.

SLR Investment stock opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. The company has a market cap of $802.93 million, a PE ratio of 104.71 and a beta of 1.10. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

SLRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on SLR Investment to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

In other SLR Investment news, Director Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $203,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,722.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 59,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $892,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,249,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,804,891.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Hochberg sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $203,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,722.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 84,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,795 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 70.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 195,228 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 133.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,259 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SLR Investment by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

