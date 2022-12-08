SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Cut to $56.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

SM Energy Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE SM opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 4.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. The firm had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $954,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,958 shares of company stock worth $1,811,408 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after acquiring an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,735,000 after acquiring an additional 705,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

