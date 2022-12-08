Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.15

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.15 and traded as low as $2.81. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 4,702 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Smart Powerr alerts:

Smart Powerr Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.