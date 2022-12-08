Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.15

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2022

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREGGet Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.15 and traded as low as $2.81. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 4,702 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.