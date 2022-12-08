Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.60

Shares of Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43.60 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 43.60 ($0.53), with a volume of 182655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.51).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.61) target price on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Smiths News Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £108.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.23.

Smiths News Increases Dividend

About Smiths News

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.09%. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.

