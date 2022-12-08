Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.60

Shares of Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 43.60 ($0.53) and last traded at GBX 43.60 ($0.53), with a volume of 182655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.51).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.61) target price on shares of Smiths News in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.
Smiths News Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £108.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 34.23.
About Smiths News
Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.
